5 specialties with the most physicians at $5M+ net worth

At least 6 percent of physicians in five specialties have a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021.

The report, released June 11, includes responses from 17,903 physicians gathered between October 2020 and February.

The specialties where physicians are most likely to report net worth exceeding $5 million are:

1. Internal medicine: 9 percent

2. Radiology: 7 percent

3. Cardiology: 7 percent

4. Orthopedic surgery: 7 percent

5. Anesthesiology: 6 percent