5 specialties with highest projected physician deficit

The U.S. is expected to reach a shortage of 37,800 to 124,000 physicians by 2034, and cardiology could be hit the hardest, according to a report by physician search and consulting firm Merritt Hawkins.

Note: Figures are based on 2,458 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search assignments that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies from April 2020 to March 2021. 

Here are the five specialties with the highest projected physician deficit by 2025:

  1. Cardiology: 7,080
  2. Ophthalmology: 6,180
  3. Orthopedic surgery: 5,050
  4. Urology: 3,630
  5. General surgery: 2,970

