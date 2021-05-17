5 specialties that saw physician pay soar in the past year
Plastic surgery had the biggest growth in physician pay in the past year.
Here are the top five specialties whose pay grew the most between 2020 and 2021, according to Medscape's 2020 and 2021 Physician Compensation Report.
1. Plastic surgery: 9.8 percent growth
2020: $479,000
2021: $526,000
2. Oncology: 6.9 percent growth
2020: $377,000
2021: $403,000
3. Rheumatology: 5.3 percent growth
2020: $262,000
2021: $276,000
4. Cardiology: 4.8 percent growth
2020: $438,000
2021: $459,000
5. Diabetes and endocrinology: 3.67 percent growth
2020: $245,000
2021: $236,000
