5 specialties that saw physician pay soar in the past year

Plastic surgery had the biggest growth in physician pay in the past year.

Here are the top five specialties whose pay grew the most between 2020 and 2021, according to Medscape's 2020 and 2021 Physician Compensation Report.

1. Plastic surgery: 9.8 percent growth

2020: $479,000

2021: $526,000

2. Oncology: 6.9 percent growth

2020: $377,000

2021: $403,000

3. Rheumatology: 5.3 percent growth

2020: $262,000

2021: $276,000

4. Cardiology: 4.8 percent growth

2020: $438,000

2021: $459,000

5. Diabetes and endocrinology: 3.67 percent growth

2020: $245,000

2021: $236,000

