5 key stats on nursing salary 

California is the top state for registered nurse salary.

Here are five key statistics on registered nurse and certified registered nurse anesthetist salary, drawn from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Medscape's "APRN Compensation Report 2020."

1. Top 10 states for RN pay

California: $120,560

Hawaii: $104,830

Massachusetts: $96,250

Oregon: $96,230

Alaska: $95,270

Washington: $91,310

New York: $89,760

Nevada: $89,750

New Jersey: $85,720

Connecticut: $84,850

2. Top 10 states for CRNA pay

Wyoming: $243,310

Montana: $239,380

Oregon: $234,750

Wisconsin: $233,600

California: $227,290

Iowa: $202,400

Massachusetts: $201,890

New York: $200,350

Illinois: $199,660

Connecticut: $198,750

3. Here's a breakdown of RN work environment according to Medscape:

Hospital inpatient care: 73 percent

Hospital-based outpatient setting or clinic: 11 percent

Nonhospital-based medical office: 4 percent

Academic setting: 2 percent

Other: 8 percent

4. Median income for full-time CRNAs grew from $188,000 in 2018 to $202,000 in 2019, according to Medscape.

5. Twenty-five percent of CRNAs are in an independent practice without a collaborating physician.









