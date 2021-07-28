5 key stats on nursing salary 

Listen
California is the top state for registered nurse salary.
Here are five key statistics on registered nurse and certified registered nurse anesthetist salary, drawn from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Medscape's "APRN Compensation Report 2020."
- California: $120,560
- Hawaii: $104,830
- Massachusetts: $96,250
- Oregon: $96,230
- Alaska: $95,270
- Washington: $91,310
- New York: $89,760
- Nevada: $89,750
- New Jersey: $85,720
- Connecticut: $84,850
- Wyoming: $243,310
- Montana: $239,380
- Oregon: $234,750
- Wisconsin: $233,600
- California: $227,290
- Iowa: $202,400
- Massachusetts: $201,890
- New York: $200,350
- Illinois: $199,660
- Connecticut: $198,750
3. Here's a breakdown of RN work environment according to Medscape:
- Hospital inpatient care: 73 percent
- Hospital-based outpatient setting or clinic: 11 percent
- Nonhospital-based medical office: 4 percent
- Academic setting: 2 percent
- Other: 8 percent
4. Median income for full-time CRNAs grew from $188,000 in 2018 to $202,000 in 2019, according to Medscape.
5. Twenty-five percent of CRNAs are in an independent practice without a collaborating physician.