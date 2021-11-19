45% job growth for ASC NPs, plus other ASC staff projections

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Medical staff are drawn to ASCs for a number of reasons: better pay, better work schedules and lower stress levels are some of the most commonly cited. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects sky-high job growth for some ASC medical staff positions.

Here are job projections for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses and surgical technologists through 2030:

Nurse practitioners

Job growth rate, 2020-30

45% (Much faster than average)

Jobs added, 2020-30

121,400

 

Physician assistants

Job growth rate, 2020-30

31% (Much faster than average)

Jobs added, 2020-30

40,100

 

Registered nurses

Job growth rate, 2020-30

9% (As fast as average)

Jobs added, 2020-30

276,800

 

Surgical technicians

Job growth rate, 2020-30

9% (As fast as average)

Jobs added, 2020-30

9,500

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast