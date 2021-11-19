45% job growth for ASC NPs, plus other ASC staff projections

Medical staff are drawn to ASCs for a number of reasons: better pay, better work schedules and lower stress levels are some of the most commonly cited. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects sky-high job growth for some ASC medical staff positions.

Here are job projections for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses and surgical technologists through 2030:

Nurse practitioners

Job growth rate, 2020-30 45% (Much faster than average) Jobs added, 2020-30 121,400

Physician assistants

Job growth rate, 2020-30 31% (Much faster than average) Jobs added, 2020-30 40,100

Registered nurses

Job growth rate, 2020-30 9% (As fast as average) Jobs added, 2020-30 276,800

Surgical technicians