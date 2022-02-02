4 key physician hiring trends

Physician demand is expected to increase in the coming years, according to Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report.
The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.
Here are the report's takeaways on hiring trends:
- There is a shortage of physicians, particularly in the Midwest and Southern regions.
- The demand for physicians is expected to increase.
- Rural and underserved areas offer the highest salaries and biggest bonuses.
- For the first time in over a decade, family physicians are no longer the most recruited physicians.