3 surgical specialties among top 10 highest pay growth

Three surgical specialties landed in the top 10 specialties with the fastest-growing compensation in 2021, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.

Preventative medicine boasts the highest compensation growth of any specialty for 2021, perhaps reflecting current trends toward value-based healthcare.

Here are the 10 specialties with the fastest-growing compensation for 2021, with surgical specialties bolded:

1. Preventative medicine: 12.6 percent

2. Hematology: 12.2 percent

3. Nuclear medicine: 10.4 percent

4. Pediatric nephrology: 9.5 percent

5. Occupational medicine: 8.4 percent

6. Oral and maxillofacial surgery: 7.1 percent

7. Otolaryngology: 5.6 percent

8. Pediatric gastroenterology: 5.4 percent

9. Allergy and immunology: 5.3 percent

10. Radiation oncology: 5 percent