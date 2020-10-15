3 areas where top-performing medical practices excel

Top-performing medical practices excel in certain areas that set them apart from the field.

MGMA released its "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups" data report, which evaluated 3,864 organizations. MGMA identified 1,036 practices that excelled above the rest.

Here's what made a successful practice:

1. Practices that stood out excelled in metrics related to operations, profitability, productivity and value.

2. These practices also excelled in:

Actively monitoring revenue cycle

Monitoring provider output, operating costs and revenue

Reporting and tracking quality metrics and values

3. MGMA also asked 704 healthcare leaders what area they were targeting to improve in their practice:

31 percent said profitability

30 percent said operations

24 percent said productivity

11 percent said value

View the entire report here.

