25 biggest medical office building markets by square footage

Los Angeles has the largest medical office building market in the U.S. by square footage, with more than 1,000 properties totaling nearly 41 million square feet, according to a report from 42floors.com.

To create the report, 42floors.com gathered data from corporate real estate research and listing platform CommercialEdge to analyze the last decade of medical office building construction activity between 2012 and 2021. The report examined 25 major commercial real estate markets, analyzing how deliveries and sales volumes in these markets progressed over the last 10 years. Read more about the methodology here.

The top 25 markets by medical office buildings' square footage, according to 42floors.com:

1. Los Angeles: 40,940,000

2. Houston: 33,220,000

3. Dallas: 33,080,000

4. Chicago: 28,830,000

5. Washington, D.C.: 24,320,000

6. Atlanta: 24,000,000

7. Philadelphia: 23,240,000

8. Phoenix: 21,440,000

9. Denver: 19,650,000

10. Seattle: 18,670,000

11. San Francisco Bay Area: 17,820,000

12. New Jersey: 17,410,000

13. Detroit: 17,270,000

14. Boston: 16,790,000

15. Minneapolis-St. Paul (Minn.): 15,780,000

16. Orange County (Calif.): 13,470,000

17. San Diego: 12,650,000

18. Cleveland-Akron (Ohio): 11,860,000

19. Baltimore: 11,850,000

20. Miami: 11,840,000

21. Tampa (Fla.): 11,550,000

22. Indianapolis: 11,490,000

23. Richmond-Tidewater (Va.): 11,280,000

24. San Francisco: 11,130,000

25. Bridgeport-New Haven (Conn.): 11,100,000