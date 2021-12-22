22% of physicians considering early retirement amid COVID-19: 4 stats to know

COVID-19 caused a slight increase in physician retirement, but nearly three-quarters of physicians reporting being overworked, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.
Here are four stats to know:
- Twenty-two percent of physicians are considering early retirement because of overwork.
- Sixteen percent of physicians are looking for another employer because of overwork.
- Twelve percent of physicians are looking for another career because of overwork.
- Twenty-seven percent of physicians said they are not overworked.