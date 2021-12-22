22% of physicians considering early retirement amid COVID-19: 4 stats to know

Patsy Newitt

COVID-19 caused a slight increase in physician retirement, but nearly three-quarters of physicians reporting being overworked, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16. 

Here are four stats to know:

  1. Twenty-two percent of physicians are considering early retirement because of overwork. 
  2. Sixteen percent of physicians are looking for another employer because of overwork. 
  3. Twelve percent of physicians are looking for another career because of overwork. 
  4. Twenty-seven percent of physicians said they are not overworked. 

