20 metro areas with highest physician telemedicine usage: Doximity

Boston physicians have the highest telemedicine usage of any metro area, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."
The February 2022 report analyzed data from physicians who used Domixity from January 2020 through June 2021.
Physician telemedicine usage by metro area ranked highest to lowest:
1. Boston
2. Baltimore
3. Charlotte, N.C.
4. Philadelphia
5. San Francisco
6. Birmingham, Ala.
7. Richmond, Va.
8. Raleigh, N.C.
9. Denver
10. Portland, Ore.
11. San Diego
12. Providence, R.I
13. Indianapolis
14. San Jose, Calif.
15. Riverside, Calif.
16. Minneapolis
17. Milwaukee
18. Pittsburgh
19. District of Columbia
20. Chicago