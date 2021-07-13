16% of physicians reduced staff during pandemic, survey says

Twenty-one percent of physicians were furloughed or experienced a pay cut during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an April 2020 survey. 

AMN Healthcare, B.E. Smith and Merritt Hawkins' recent report called "Will there be a doctor in the house?" detailed physician supply, demand and staffing during COVID-19.

Here are five stats to know: 

  • 34 percent of surveyed physicians were seeing few patients and had extra time/capacity during the pandemic
  • 48 percent were treating patients through telemedicine 
  • 21 percent had been furloughed or experienced a pay cut
  • 16 percent reduced staff
  • 32 percent felt little stress and were positive about their ability to continue providing care

