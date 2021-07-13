16% of physicians reduced staff during pandemic, survey says

Listen
Twenty-one percent of physicians were furloughed or experienced a pay cut during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an April 2020 survey.
AMN Healthcare, B.E. Smith and Merritt Hawkins' recent report called "Will there be a doctor in the house?" detailed physician supply, demand and staffing during COVID-19.
Here are five stats to know:
- 34 percent of surveyed physicians were seeing few patients and had extra time/capacity during the pandemic
- 48 percent were treating patients through telemedicine
- 21 percent had been furloughed or experienced a pay cut
- 16 percent reduced staff
- 32 percent felt little stress and were positive about their ability to continue providing care