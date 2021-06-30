14% of physicians sought new employment due to COVID-19, survey says

Listen
Fifteen percent of physicians had to take out a loan because of COVID-19, according to an April 2020 survey.
AMN Healthcare, B.E. Smith and Merritt Hawkins' recent report called "Will there be a doctor in the house?" detailed physician supply, demand and staffing during COVID-19.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 14 percent of physicians sought employment at a different practice
- 6 percent of physicians found a job that does not involve direct patient care
- 7 percent of physicians closed their practice temporarily
- 5 percent of physicians retired
- 4 percent of physicians left private practice and sought employment with a hospital or other entity
- 15 percent of physicians took out a loan
- 2 percent of physicians sought physical healthcare:
- 3 percent of physicians sought mental healthcare
- 66 percent of physicians continued to practice