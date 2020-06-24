10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

New Mexico is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of June 22. Access more information about the methodology here.

WalletHub first released its rankings of states based on COVID-19 restrictions in May. At that time, Illinois was the state with the most restrictions, and South Dakota had the fewest. South Dakota's ranking stayed the same, but New Mexico is now the most restricted state, according to the analysis.

Here are the 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. New Mexico

2. Vermont

3. California

4. Hawaii

5. New York

6. Maryland

7. New Hampshire

8. Virginia

9. New Jersey

10. Colorado

Here are the 10 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Wisconsin

3. Utah

4. South Carolina

5. North Dakota

6. Missouri

7. Iowa

8. Idaho

9. Oklahoma

10. Wyoming



