10 states with the lowest physician assistant pay

Marcus Robertson -  

The national average pay for physician assistants is $55.81 per hour or $116,080 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for physician assistants is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Kentucky. New York holds the most employed physician assistants per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Mississippi holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for PAs by state, in descending order:

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

Kentucky

$38.17

$79,390

2

Mississippi

$41.05

$85,380

3

Alabama

$42.55

$88,500

4

Louisiana

$45.08

$93,770

5

Missouri

$45.20

$94,020

6

Tennessee

$48.86

$101,640

7

Arkansas

$48.91

$101,740

8

Indiana

$49.05

$102,030

9

South Carolina

$49.59

$103,150

10

Georgia

$50.11

$104,230

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast