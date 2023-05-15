Kentucky and Tennessee's median physician salary is $364,000, the highest of any state, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
For the report, Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins.
Here are the 10 states with the highest median physician salaries, according to Physicians Thrive:
Kentucky: $364,000
Tennessee: $364,000
Alabama: $358,000
Missouri: $357,000
Oregon: $352,000
Indiana: $350,000
North Carolina: $348,000
Connecticut: $346,000
Texas: $332,000
Florida: $330,000