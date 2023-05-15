Kentucky and Tennessee's median physician salary is $364,000, the highest of any state, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

For the report, Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins.

Here are the 10 states with the highest median physician salaries, according to Physicians Thrive:

Kentucky: $364,000

Tennessee: $364,000

Alabama: $358,000

Missouri: $357,000

Oregon: $352,000

Indiana: $350,000

North Carolina: $348,000

Connecticut: $346,000

Texas: $332,000

Florida: $330,000