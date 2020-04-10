10 states projected to hit peak COVID-19 cases in next 5 days

The nation is watching COVID-19 peak projections closely to allocate resources appropriately and prepare for the peak cases.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle released an updated model of COVID-19 peak projections by state, assuming the states maintain social- distancing measures through May. The model includes state-level hospital capacity data, COVID-19 death data from the World Health Organization, and COVID-19 utilization information.



According to the model, Vermont, Washington, Louisiana, Michigan, Colorado, New York, Ohio, Delaware and the District of Columbia have already reached their peaks. Here are the states that are expected to peak in the next five days:



1. Illinois: April 11

2. New Jersey: April 11

3. Hawaii: April 12

4. California: April 13

5. Pennsylvania: April 13

6. Wisconsin: April 13

7. Idaho: April 14

8. Indiana: April 14

9. North Carolina: April 15

10. West Virginia: April 15



See the full state-by-state projections and learn more about the data here.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.