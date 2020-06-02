10 states needing most financial help due to pandemic

Louisiana may need the most financial help due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To identify the 10 U.S. states most in need of financial help, analysts compared all 50 states using 18 metrics, including rainy day funds per capita, state and local debt per capita, state preparedness for severe recession and the share of the workforce in highly affected industries. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 10 states that need the most financial help, according to the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. Kentucky

3. Florida

4. New Hampshire

5. New York

6. Illinois

7. New Jersey

8. Nevada

9. Michigan

10. South Carolina

