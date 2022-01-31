10 specialties with highest projected physician shortage

Cardiology has the highest projected shortage of physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

Here's the projected shortage of physicians by specialty through 2025:

  1. Cardiology: 7,080 
  2. Ophthalmology: 6,180 
  3. Orthopedic surgery: 5,050 
  4. Urology: 3,630 
  5. General surgery: 2,970
  6. Cardiothoracic surgery: 1,800 
  7. Gastroenterology: 1,630 
  8. Hematology/Oncology: 1,400 
  9. Pulmonology: 1,400 
  10. Neurosurgery: 1,200

 

