10 specialties that are the least burned out: Medscape

The COVID-19 pandemic affected physicians in a number of ways, according to Medscape's "2021 Physician Burnout & Suicide Report."

Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30, 2020, through Nov. 5, 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout figures remained relatively stable, but the pandemic did affect some specialties more than others.

Here are the 10 specialties that are the least burned out:

Dermatology: 29 percent

Plastic surgery: 31 percent

Oncology: 33 percent

Orthopedics: 33 percent

ENT: 33 percent

Pathology: 35 percent

General surgery: 35 percent

Ophthalmology: 35 percent

Public health: 35 percent

Radiology: 36 percent

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.