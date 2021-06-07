10 physician income statistics by practice size, ownership

Physicians in private practice earned about 4 percent more than nonphysician practice owners in 2020, and compensation changes as the practice grows, according to Medical Economics' salary, productivity and profession survey.

The survey, published June 3, gathered responses from physicians in multiple specialties and practice settings, with 51 percent having ownership interest in their practices.

Ten findings on physician income by practice type:

1. Physician owners: $276,000

2. Nonowner physicians: $265,000

3. Employed at an inpatient hospital: $274,000

4. Private practice: $268,000

5. Hospital-owned practice: $297,000

6. Solo practice: $242,000

7. Two-physician group: $259,000

8. Three to 10 physician group: $287,000

9. Eleven to 50 physician group: $281,000

10. More than 50 physicians: $286,000