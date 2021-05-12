10 lowest-paying states for physician assistants

Physician assistants earn the lowest average salary in Kentucky, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

The overall average salary for PAs is $116,080, according to the March 31 report.

Here are the states with the lowest average salary, in descending order:

1. Georgia: $104,230

2. South Carolina: $103,150

3. Indiana: $102,030

4. Arkansas: $101,740

5. Tennessee: $101,640

6. Missouri: $94,020

7. Louisiana: $93,770

8. Alabama: $88,500

9. Mississippi: $85,380

10. Kentucky: $79,390

