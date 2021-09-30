10 highest-paying physician specialties in 2021, per Medscape

Listen
Plastic surgery is the highest-paying physician specialty in 2021, according to Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report.
For the report, Medscape surveyed 17,903 physicians in 29 specialties from October 2020 until February.
The 10 highest-paying specialties, followed by their average annual salaries:
- Plastic surgery: $526,000
- Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $511,000
- Cardiology: $459,000
- Urology: $427,000
- Otolaryngology: $417,000
- Radiology: $413,000
- Gastroenterology: $406,000
- Oncology: $403,000
- Dermatology: $394,000
- Ophthalmology: $379,000