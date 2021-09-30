10 highest-paying physician specialties in 2021, per Medscape

Plastic surgery is the highest-paying physician specialty in 2021, according to Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 17,903 physicians in 29 specialties from October 2020 until February.

The 10 highest-paying specialties, followed by their average annual salaries:

  1. Plastic surgery: $526,000
  2. Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $511,000
  3. Cardiology: $459,000
  4. Urology: $427,000
  5. Otolaryngology: $417,000
  6. Radiology: $413,000
  7. Gastroenterology: $406,000
  8. Oncology: $403,000
  9. Dermatology: $394,000
  10. Ophthalmology: $379,000

