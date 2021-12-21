10 highest-paying employer types for physicians

Single specialty group practices topped the list for average physician compensation in 2021, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16. Multispecialty group practices and solo practices were second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 employment settings for physician compensation in 2021:

1. Single specialty group: $442,024

2. Multispecialty group: $424,312

3. Solo practice: $415,678

4. Hospital: $399,282

5. Industry/pharmaceutical: $395,560

6. Health system: $394,538

7. Health maintenance organization: $374,571

8. Academic: $350,232

9. Urgent care center or chain: $267,516

10. Government: $264,546