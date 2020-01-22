What's in store for USPI in 2020 & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. United Surgical Partners International has been an area of strong performance and growth for Tenet over the years, and in 2020 the company aims to continue building on its reputation to add more centers to its platform. Read more here.

2. A woman who allegedly stole fentanyl from the Cincinnati surgery center where she worked was indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges. Read more here.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Surgical Partners announced on Jan. 21 that it is shifting its strategy to transition to a physician services company, and it has a new partnership to underscore the change. Read more here.

4. The Florida Department of Health placed an emergency restriction on a gastroenterologist's medical license it said he a inappropriately touched a woman during an emergency room exam. Read more here.

5. The American Medical Association publishes the Current Procedural Terminology code set changes every year, usually in September, for the next year. The changes affecting CPT 2020 were released Sept. 4, 2019. There were 394 code changes, 58 of which affect the surgery center market. Changes include 38 new codes, 35 revised code descriptions and 17 deleted codes. Read more here.



More articles on turnarounds:

Looking back at 2019: Another strong year for ASCs!

How to retain ASC staff: Administrator Lori Tamburo Martini weighs in

A service dispute in Vermont, CON hurdles & more — 6 legal, regulatory issues affecting ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.