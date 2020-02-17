Tech firm with plastic surgery center clients exposes health information, procedure photos — 3 insights

Hundreds of thousands of files containing patient information and procedure photos were stored in an improperly secured database owned by NextMotion, a technology firm that provides imaging and patient management services to plastic surgery clinics and centers, Bleepingcomputer reports.

What you should know:

1. NextMotion stored approximately 900,000 files in the database, which security researchers gained access to on Jan. 24. While examining its contents, the researchers found patient information and procedure photos.

2. The researchers said they found the files in an improperly secured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket.

3. NextMotion said they took corrective action to properly secure the bucket and ensure the safety of the client's data.

More articles on surgery centers:

Texas surgery center acquires surgical robot for total knee replacements

6 orthopedic surgeons on state of the ASC industry

Joint-venture ASC in Tennessee logs 1st case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.