Opening an ASC or office-based lab? Here are 5 things to consider

It's essential to examine equipment types, cost-control measures and service agreements when establishing an ASC or office-based lab, according to a new Cassling Trend Report.

Cassling encourages operators to consider:

1. Investing in a mobile or fixed C-arm solution

2. Seeking ultrasound technology that emphasizes portability and comfort for the provider

3. Purchasing or upgrading an entire fleet of systems across multiple labs to reduce costs

4. Partnering with vendors who can help determine the best equipment setup for your practice

5. Establishing vendor service agreements that ensure fast response time when issues arise

