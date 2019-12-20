Michigan pain clinic owner who distributed 500,000 unnecessary pills gets 11 years in prison

Shirley Douglas, the former owner of a Southfield, Mich., pain clinic, was sentenced to prison Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distributed controlled substances.

Four things to know:

1. Ms. Douglas owned a pain and physical therapy clinic that distributed medically unnecessary controlled substances such as oxycodone, oxymorphone and alprazolam. The drugs were distributed through selling of appointments with physicians and their pain clinics.

2. The Department of Justice said Ms. Douglas distributed more than 500,000 oxycodone pills at the clinic.

3. Ms. Douglas pleaded guilty in September, and her co-defendant Malik Fuqua pleaded guilty in November. Mr. Fuqua is scheduled for sentencing in February.

4. Ms. Douglas was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

More articles on healthcare:

74 hospitals that planned, opened or broke ground on ASCs in 2019

Women's ASC expanding to new $19M location

Over 40% of hospitals own an ASC + 4 more insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.