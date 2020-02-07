Indiana surgery center continues visitor restrictions for foreseeable future

Evansville (Ind.) Surgery Center will continue to limit visitors for the foreseeable future, in response to elevated influenza activity in the region, the Dubois County Free Press reports.

The surgery center is part of the Community Patient Safety Coalition, which recommended the temporary ban.

No visitors with flu-like symptoms, children under 15 or non-immediate family members may visit any facility in the coalition. Visitors are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently and wear protective face masks when asked.

The coalition did not provide a date when the ban would be lifted.

