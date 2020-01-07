Highest-paying physician specialties of 2019 & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles on Becker's ASC Review this week:

1. Medpage Today released results from its Fall 2019 Salary Survey. Health Media collected more than 12,500 survey responses, including 5,308 with salary information. Click here to read about the top salaries of 2019.

2. Click here to read five key insights on outpatient total joint programs from experts interviewed by Becker's ASC Review.

3. Last year was big for the ASC industry, with many large companies growing and striking key partnerships that set the stage for 2020. Click here to read 20 things to know about United Surgical Partners, Surgical Care Affiliates, Regent Surgical Health and Surgery Partners as they head into a new decade.

4. Surgery centers are going to be in demand through 2030, according to an Albany Business Journal report that examined the ASC market. Read more here.

5. More than 180 ASCs were opened or announced in 2019. Click here for a breakdown by location.



More articles on turnarounds:

