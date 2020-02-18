Global ASC market to hit $120.8B by 2026 — 4 insights

The global ASC market is projected to grow from $75.2 billion in 2018 to $120.8 billion by the end of 2026, according to a report from Million Insights.

What you need to know:

1. Analysts believe the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 percent through the forecast period.

2. Japan, the U.S., Europe and a small number of developing nations perform procedures in ASCs.

3. Analysts attributed the growth to hospitals wanting to establish ASCs, patient demands for more affordable healthcare, and more cases of long-term illness.

4. North America dominates the global ASC market, with its leading position expected to remain throughout 2026.

