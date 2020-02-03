Florida ASC's bankruptcy, Mercy Health's buying spree & more must reads

Five must-read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 28. Read the full story here.

2. Mercy Hospital has purchased Stateline Surgery Center, Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States and Premiere Surgical Institute. Read the full story here.

3. Becker's ASC Review reported on six recent ASC acquisitions and sales. Read the full roundup here.

4. The volume of total joint replacements in ASCs is increasing. The shift to value-based care, insurance coverage expansion and studies showing good patient outcomes in the outpatient setting are just some of the trends driving total joints outpatient. Read more here.

5. Six experts shared their thoughts on the future of the ASC industry with Becker's ASC Review. Read the full story here.

