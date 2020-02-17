Feds step in to Nashville eye group false-billing case & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. Feds step in to Nashville ophthalmology group false-billing case

2. New York state orders physician to close surgery center — 4 insights

3. The rise of Cologuard:Tracking Exact Sciences' journey

4. FDA recalls about 3,600 GE Healthcare anesthesia systems — 4 insights

5. The neurosurgeon behind a $21M ASC in Alabama — 3 things to know



More articles on turnarounds:

'They pulled the daggers out' — Dr. Shakeel Ahmed on owning ASCs in a hospital-dominated market

Fraud scheme used dead people's names to get loans for procedures at Florida surgery center

5 largest health insurance companies by membership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.