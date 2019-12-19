Duke restricts patient visits systemwide because of influenza activity — 4 insights

Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System is restricting patient visitations through the holidays because of increased influenza activity.

What you should know:

1. Duke will not allow more than two visitors per patient at a time at any Duke facility, including its ASCs and physician clinics. The visitors must also be flu-symptom-free unless they're seeking medical care.

2. Children under 12 will be barred from all Duke facilities, unless a physician gives prior approval.

3. The restrictions go into effect Dec. 20 at noon.

4. Duke officials will review the restrictions once the state's influenza activity decreases.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs encouraged to comment on proposed changes to the 2020 Leapfrog survey

These are the top 10 healthiest states in the U.S.

4 ASCs affected by data breaches in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.