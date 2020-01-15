Baptist Health renovating surgery center — 3 insights

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is moving its information technology teams from its surgery center into a new central space, Louisville Business First reports.

What you should know:

1. Part of the team is currently housed in Baptist Health Surgery Center.

2. Baptist plans to convert the space the IT team occupies back into medical and clinical office space, its original purpose.

3. Baptist Health is building a facility for its IT team because of local tax incentives. The government is awarding a tax incentive in an attempt to create new employment opportunities.

