5 largest health insurance companies by membership

UnitedHealthcare is the largest insurer in the U.S. by membership, according to VeryWell health.

The top five largest health insurance companies:

1. UnitedHealthcare - 70 million

2. Anthem - 39.9 million

3. Aetna - 22.1 million

4. Cigna Health - 20.4 million

5. Humana - 16.6 million

