5 largest health insurance companies by membership
UnitedHealthcare is the largest insurer in the U.S. by membership, according to VeryWell health.
The top five largest health insurance companies:
1. UnitedHealthcare - 70 million
2. Anthem - 39.9 million
3. Aetna - 22.1 million
4. Cigna Health - 20.4 million
5. Humana - 16.6 million
