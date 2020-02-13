5 largest health insurance companies by membership

Written by Rachel Popa | February 13, 2020 | Print  |

UnitedHealthcare is the largest insurer in the U.S. by membership, according to VeryWell health.

The top five largest health insurance companies:

1. UnitedHealthcare - 70 million
2. Anthem - 39.9 million
3. Aetna - 22.1 million
4. Cigna Health - 20.4 million 
5. Humana - 16.6 million

More articles on turnarounds:
AI tools can reduce postsurgical readmissions risk
6 ASC industry leaders on the highlights of their careers
New Jersey eye surgery center locked down after bullet found taped to locker

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

More Channels

10 Most-Read Articles

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months