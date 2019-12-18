15 biggest ASC stories of 2019

Here are the top 15 most read stories on Becker's ASC Review this year:

1. 4 gastroenterologists share their thoughts on Exact Sciences' Cologuard

2. PAs & NPs are the highest paid, fastest-growing jobs in these states

3. Laser Spine Institute shuts its doors, patients from 4 ASCs diverted: 5 things to know

4. CMS proposes adding total knee replacements to ASC-covered procedures list for 2020, increases payment rates

5. CMS eliminates ASC hospital transfer agreement requirement in new rule

6. Class-action suits look for answers after Laser Spine Institute's abrupt closure — 7 insights

7. Walmart is coming to gastroenterology — 5 insights

8. $130M private equity deal to unite 3 GI practices, create 7th-largest group in US

9. CMS to pay for total knees in ASCs, boost ASC payment rate 2.6% in 2020: 4 details

10. Now-defunct Laser Spine Institute under fire over insurance handling — 5 key details

11. How compensation has changed for employed vs. independent physicians

12. Former pain practice CEO found guilty of 8 counts in $4M kickback operation — 4 details

13. Surgery center nurse who switched syringes has license suspended — 7 insights

14. 10 things to know about total joint replacement in ASCs for 2019

15. ASCs in the next 5 to 10 years: 4 key thoughts

