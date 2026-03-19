Woodside Health buys ASC, MOB anchored by USPI

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By: Cameron Cortigiano

Healthcare real estate private equity firm Woodside has purchased an ASC and medical office building in Gilbert, Ariz., according to a March 18 report from RE Business Online

Greenfield MOB & ASC is anchored by Mountain View Surgery Center Gilbert, which is a partnership between the physician owners of the center and United Surgical Partners International.

The 29,827-square-foot facility is also leased to eight other tenants providing healthcare services including periodontics, dentistry, ophthalmology and vascular care. 

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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