Woodside Health buys ASC, MOB anchored by USPI

Healthcare real estate private equity firm Woodside has purchased an ASC and medical office building in Gilbert, Ariz., according to a March 18 report from RE Business Online.

Greenfield MOB & ASC is anchored by Mountain View Surgery Center Gilbert, which is a partnership between the physician owners of the center and United Surgical Partners International.

The 29,827-square-foot facility is also leased to eight other tenants providing healthcare services including periodontics, dentistry, ophthalmology and vascular care.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.