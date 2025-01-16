What ASC-hospital joint ventures are doing right

The dynamics of ASC-hospital have changed as hospitals have become increasingly interested in pursuing outpatient ventures. This often takes the form of joint ventures with existing ASCs.

Some ASC leaders and physicians are wary of these relationships, as some report negative impacts to physician autonomy and financial misalignments between the hospital or larger health systems and the ASC. When designed more justly and collaboratively, however, these partnerships can produce positive long term results for all parties involved.

"We've been able to get better reimbursement rates by having a hospital be the majority stakeholder," Bruce Feldman, the administrator of Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center in Cornwall, N.Y., told Becker's. "They have a whole contracting department at their disposal. So that was one of the biggest reasons why the hospital became involved here in the first place, and the partners decided to sell their shares to the hospital."

Particularly, as the range and complexity of services ASCs offer continues to increase, more hospitals are looking into joint ventures with an outpatient focus. A January 2024 survey of health system executives by VMG Health found that 60% of leaders were considering pursuing outpatient surgery joint ventures in 2024, the highest area of interest of any potential specialty partnerships.

Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center, previously privately owned, sold its majority ownership to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y., in February 2024, as the hospital began seeing an increase in surgical volume shifting to the outpatient setting.

In addition to favorable reimbursement rates with payers, the partnership has also given the ASC access to other valuable financial resources.

"The second big advantage has been we have been able to gain access to the hospitals' group purchasing organization, which we did not have before," Mr. Feldman said. "We're able to get supplies and other types of items of that nature at a significantly low cost, especially big equipment purchases."

This rings particularly true for ASCs affiliated with hospitals that are a part of a larger system, such as Montefiore.

"The third biggest advantage is just having the resources of a major healthcare system to tap into when we have issues," Mr. Feldman said. "Whether there are issues with regards to insurance or issues regarding materials management."

According to L.E.K. Consulting's "2024 ASC Insights Study," access to capital and support services of larger healthcare organizations were among the top five reasons why ASCs might pursue such a partnership. These advantages may also apply to other operational challenges, such as facility upkeep and management.

"If we have an issue with a computer we can call the hospital's IT department, and they help us resolve the issue," Mr. Feldman said. "Those are typically resources that we did not have prior to February with the hospital becoming a major owner."

The "positive" relationship between Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center and its hospital partner is due to physician buy-in and regular collaboration between the facilities, Mr. Feldman said. The partnership is governed by a board that includes the hospital CFO, the ASC medical director, who doubles as the hospital's medical director and an orthopedic surgeon from the ASC.

"The board has a representative from the hospital, the medical director, and one of the physician partners," Mr. Feldman said. "There's a direct channel to be able to get things done. So we have not really had any major obstacles for us."