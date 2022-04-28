Virginia medical building housing private cardiology practice acquired

The Blair Building, a 35,000-square-foot medical office in Richmond, Va., has been acquired by Flagship Healthcare Trust, an outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust.

The medical office building is home to Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, which has eight offices across Richmond. It is the largest private cardiology practice in Virginia specializing in coronary artery disease, women's heart disease and peripheral vascular disease, according to an April 28 news release.