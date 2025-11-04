USPI wins big with high-acuity procedures

By: Patsy Newitt

Investment in high-acuity procedures is one of the “biggest drivers” of ASC volume growth for Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said during an earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

Here are five key takeaways:

1. USPI reported an 8.3% increase in same-facility systemwide revenue, with net revenue per case up 6.1% and same-facility case volumes up 2.1%.

2. The company acquired 11 centers and opened two de novo facilities in the third quarter, including sites specializing in high-acuity procedures such as spine and orthopedics.

3. Growth is being driven by strong performance in orthopedics, spine, robotics and other advanced surgical programs, along with a rebound in GI procedure volumes.

4. USPI and parent company Tenet Healthcare plan to invest further in hospital infrastructure supporting high-acuity services, including cardiac care, ICUs, cath labs, high-end imaging and surgical programs.

5. Physicians are drawn to USPI’s track record in growth, integration, and multispecialty development, making the company a leading player in the ASC acquisition and partnership market.

“Many times, single specialty physicians are looking for somebody who has a proven track record to help them diversify their business to grow the center and make it multispecialty, ” Dr. Sutaria said, which USPI has historically been successful with to “help these physicians get to the next level of maturity in their investment.”

