USPI in 2022: 5 moves

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the country with more than 440 surgery centers.

Here are five moves from the company in 2022:

1. The company landed 12 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs. Here are the 12 ASCs.

2. USPI and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif. The 15,648-square-foot center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

3. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock.

4. USPI now has more than 11,000 physicians, the most of any ASC chain, the company revealed in its fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 8, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. Last year, USPI's net operating revenue spiked 31 percent to $2.7 billion

5. A building housing Lady Lake, Fla.-based TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center, a joint venture between physician members and USPI, was sold this month.