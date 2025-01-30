USPI acquires physician-owned Texas ASC 

Choice Care Surgery Center, a physician-owned ASC in Midland, Texas, has joined United Surgical Partners International, according to a Jan. 29 news release from Physician Transaction Advisors, which advised the ASC on the transaction.

The physician owners of the ASC provide services in cardiology, gynecology, endovascular surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery and urology within a 15,700-square-foot facility.

The ASC features three operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, a catheterization lab, 19 preoperative and postoperative beds and two private rooms.

USPI, the ASC division of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is the largest ASC chain by number of physicians and facilities, holding a 7.1% share of the ASC market.

"As an organization, we felt that partnering with a company that supports our growth initiatives and provides clinical, operational, and business expertise was the best way to achieve our goals," said Anand Cholia, MD, group president of Choice Care Surgery Center, in the release. "What resonated with us most was our partner’s shared mission of providing quality, affordable, and compassionate care to patients—the very foundation on which our organization was built."





