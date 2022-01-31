USPI: 4 updates in January

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare company, is the largest ASC chain in the country with 438 surgery centers.

Four updates from the company in January:

1. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock.

2. USPI aims to add more than 160 ASCs to its portfolio in the next three years, Saum Sutaria, Tenet CEO, said during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 11. USPI also aims to acquire 77 to 90 ASCs through 2025 and develop 30 to 40 new centers in partnership with SurgCenter Development.

3. A building housing Lady Lake, Fla.-based TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center, a joint venture between physician members and USPI, was sold this month. Chicago-based Stage Equity Partners sold the 28,712-square-foot medical office building to Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties.

4. Here's how USPI stacks up against Surgery Partners and Surgical Care Affiliates, two other large ASC chains.