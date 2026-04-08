Universal Health Services nears deal with university, physician group

Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University and King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, are close to finalizing a contract deal over the Medical Faculty Associates, according to an April 6 news release.

For the last several months, the university and UHS have been in contract negotiations over a new academic affiliation arrangement that would impact both the George Washington University Hospital and Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center.

MFA CEO Bill Elliott and Interim Vice President for Health Affairs Andrew Artenstein, MD, who also serves as the dean of GW’s medical school, said GW’s latest terms with UHS stipulate that the organization will employ a “majority” of the MFA’s clinicians at both hospitals and their affiliated outpatient sites. MFA clinicians will continue to serve as the primary clinical site for residents and fellows as well.

The officials noted that the agreement is not final, but a summary will be released once the deal is confirmed, followed by a brief transition period.

“As we work toward reaching this milestone, we are focused on two things – our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and research and in providing the highest quality health care to the citizens of the District and beyond,” Mr. Elliott and Dr. Artenstein said a statement released April 6.

Under the agreed-upon structure existing agreements between UHS and GW related to licensing, clinical operations and research at Cedar Hill will be terminated. A new physician group will serve both GW Hospital and Cedar Hill. GW will also compensate the UHS-affiliated faculty practice group for teaching, with both GW and UHS collaborating with department and clinical chairs to determine the annual allocation of clinical and academic responsibilities.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.