UCLA Health acquires medical office building portfolio

The University of California has acquired 162,554 square feet across three medical office buildings in West Hills, Calif., on behalf of UCLA Health, according to a Jan. 20 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

The portfolio was sold by Healthcare Realty. At the time of the sale, the facilities were 94% leased to tenants including UCLA Health, Optum, City of Hope, LabCorp and Providence Health & Services.

The three facilities total 62,369 square feet, 10,536 square feet and 43,000 square feet.

