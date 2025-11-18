TriaVision adds VisionFirst clinics to Alabama network 

Hoover, Ala.-based TriaVision, an ophthalmology group, has integrated Louisville, Ky.-based VisionFirst into its statewide network.

VisionFirst, which has operated for nearly three decades and has five locations, will now operate under the TriaVision brand, according to a Nov. 17 system news release.

The move expands TriaVision’s footprint to 13 clinics staffed by 25 ophthalmologists and optometrists. Collectively, the group provides more than 100,000 patient visits and about 9,000 surgeries annually.

TriaVision has also opened a new ophthalmic ASC to support cataract and vision correction procedures, according to the release.