The physician specialties most likely to move abroad

By: Patsy Newitt

Currently, most physician expats specialize in general practice, but family medicine is the specialty with the largest share of physicians planning to move abroad, according to a Medscape report published Nov. 24.

Medscape surveyed 1,271 physicians who either currently work abroad or aspire to do so between Sept. 8 and Nov. 3.

Current expats by specialty: 

  • General practice: 14%
  • Internal medicine: 7%
  • Family medicine: 6%
  • Anesthesiology: 5%
  • Emergency medicine: 5%
  • General surgery: 5%

Future expats by specialty:

  • Family medicine: 12%
  • General practice: 9%
  • Anesthesiology: 8%
  • Internal medicine: 7%

Expats by age:

  • 45-years-old or older: 68%
  • Younger than 45: 33%

Expats by gender:

  1. Male: 56%
  2. Female: 43%

