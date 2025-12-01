The physician specialties most likely to move abroad

Currently, most physician expats specialize in general practice, but family medicine is the specialty with the largest share of physicians planning to move abroad, according to a Medscape report published Nov. 24.

Medscape surveyed 1,271 physicians who either currently work abroad or aspire to do so between Sept. 8 and Nov. 3.

Current expats by specialty:

General practice: 14%

Internal medicine: 7%

Family medicine: 6%

Anesthesiology: 5%

Emergency medicine: 5%

General surgery: 5%

Future expats by specialty:

Family medicine: 12%

General practice: 9%

Anesthesiology: 8%

Internal medicine: 7%

Expats by age:

45-years-old or older: 68%

Younger than 45: 33%

Expats by gender: