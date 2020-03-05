Texas ASC completes relicensing, renovation — 4 things to know

Lewisville (Texas) Surgery Center was relicensed and renovated.

Four things to know:

1. The ASC received extensive upgrades to its mechanical, electrical and medical gas systems, as well as its interior finishes.

2. It occupies a 26,000-square-foot building with six operating rooms.

3. The surgery center building was formerly occupied by Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, according to LoopNet.

4. Broaddus Construction completed the relicensing, and Polkinghorn Group was the architect on the project.

