Sutter Health enters $1B partnership with GE HealthCare

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has entered into a seven-year partnership with Arlington Heights, Ill.-based GE HealthCare to enhance imaging services across California.

According to a Jan. 15 news release, the deal is worth approximately $1 billion. A key focus of the partnership is to implement advanced imaging technologies across Sutter's more than 300 facilities.

The collaboration will also support planned expansion of Sutter's heart and vascular, cancer and neuroscience service lines.